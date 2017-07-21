Vigil Held For Murdered Young Mother Of 2 Boys

July 21, 2017 10:28 PM

DENVER (CBS4) – People who knew and loved Lydia Coronado gathered in Huston Lake Park Friday night.

Coronado, a young mother of two boys, was killed Sunday evening in the area of Kentucky Avenue and Alcott Street. Another man was critically injured.

kentucky double shooting 10pkg transfer frame 288 Vigil Held For Murdered Young Mother Of 2 Boys

(credit: CBS)

Police are looking for 18-year-old Jesus Juardo-Lugo in connection to the shootings.

Coronado’s husband, Cesar Trejo, were among those who gathered Friday.

“I couldn’t protect her,” he said. “I couldn’t help her.”

kentucky double shooting 10pkg transfer frame 1881 Vigil Held For Murdered Young Mother Of 2 Boys

Cesar Trejo (credit: CBS)

Rosemary Sanchez and her son were with Coronado Sunday night. That’s where Sanchez says they met Juardo-Lugo for the first time.

“My brother-in-law cheersed him because they were drinking the same beers,” she said. “That started the conversation.”

kentucky double shooting 10pkg transfer frame 513 Vigil Held For Murdered Young Mother Of 2 Boys

Rosemary Sanchez(credit: CBS)

After 30 minutes, as they were set to leave, that’s when Sanchez says things turned violent.

“Next thing I know he was lifting his hands and he had a gun in his hands and I jumped in my car.”

kentucky double shooting 10pkg transfer frame 32 Vigil Held For Murdered Young Mother Of 2 Boys

(credit: CBS)

kentucky double shooting 10pkg transfer frame 2042 Vigil Held For Murdered Young Mother Of 2 Boys

(credit: CBS)

As Coronado’s friends and family search for closure, they’re making a plea for justice.

“Just turn yourself in.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs.

