Latest Forecast: Scattered Storms To Last Through Late Evening

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It will be another afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The main threats today are heavy rain and intense cloud-to-ground lightning, but some storms will also be capable of producing hail.
Because winds are light over the Central Rockies this time of the year storms will move slow and that means flash flooding will be a big concern.
We will have to watch storms on the eastern plains because a few could approach severe limits.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.