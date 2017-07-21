Severe Weather Delays Create Huge Lines At DIA

July 21, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, United Airlines, Weather Delays

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe weather caused big problems for many passengers at Denver International Airport.

Daniel Feely sent photos to CBS4 showing the long lines of passengers trying to re-book flights with United Airlines.

(credit: Daniel Feely)

(credit: Daniel Feely)

Flights were either delayed or canceled as a result of storms that moved through the area.

Earlier in the evening, during the storms, lightning blew a chunk out of the airport’s tarmac.

The FAA recently opened up arriving traffic to the airport, so DIA says that “delays should improve for the rest of the evening.”

Unfortunately for Feely, that doesn’t help since all flights were full and he had to cancel his weekend trip as a result of the problems.

DIA says that 165 flights have been impacted as a result of the storms, which began around 4 p.m., out of their 1,500 number of flights, on average, per day.

