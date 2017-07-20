Latest Forecast: Not As Hot Thanks To Increasing Moisture

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After officially reaching 100° in Denver on Wednesday, temperatures will not be as hot Thursday largely because of an increase in cloud cover associated with monsoon moisture.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and higher foothills by early afternoon Thursday and then eventually move east into the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. The overall chance for rain is higher than it has been lately with a 40-50% chance of thunderstorms in the metro.

All thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. And a few may also strengthen enough to become marginally severe. Again, heavy rain and lightning will remain the primary threats late in the day on Thursday but damaging wind (up to 60 mph) and large hail (up to 1″ in diameter) can not be ruled out.

On Friday we’ll see another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening followed by smaller storm chances over the weekend. But late day storms may still impact outdoor activities either day this weekend.

By Monday storm chances should be confined to the mountains.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.