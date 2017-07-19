Dan Rather: ‘Denver Is One Of The Great Airports In The World’

July 19, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Dan Rather, Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather made a stop at Denver International Airport recently.

While changing planes planes on a flight to New York City, rather tweeted out his thoughts about the airport, saying it’s “one of the great airports in the world. Beautiful, well designed…it works.”

Rather, who posts regularly to social media, especially his Facebook account, has been out on a road trip with his grandson Martin, going up the “spine of the continent, from Texas to South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore.”

