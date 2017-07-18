Hooded Break-In Suspect Seen In Home Security Video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Highlands Ranch recently woke up to find a burglar in his home.

Dave, who asked that his last name not be published, said he was asleep upstairs when his Ring camera security system sent an alert to his phone. The veteran of 35 years in law enforcement checked the screen and saw a hooded figure outside the house.

“It took a few minutes to register. My first instinct was to arm myself,” he said.

It was a hot night, and Dave had left the back door open to let the breeze in. It was a mistake he says he won’t make again.

“I grabbed a pistol very quickly and went to a position where I could observe the guy coming in. Unbeknownst to me he was already in the house.”

Dabe chased the criminal outside but the intruder had vanished.

That same night several items were stolen from a house down the street.

“Somebody that comes in a house in the middle of the night is a pretty brazen person,” Dave said.

Dave says the situation is a good reminder to always keep your doors locked.

Anyone who recognizes the criminal is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s office.