Olympic Medalist Emma Coburn To Host Inaugural Elk Run 5k

United States Olympian and Colorado native Emma Coburn joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Last year in Rio, Coburn became the first American woman to medal in the steeplechase winning bronze and setting an American record finishing in 9:07:63.

“I often get choked up and get teary when I think about those moments,” said Coburn. “My favorite memory was I got to throw (the American flag) up over my head, and that moment was something that for months would bring me to tears if I told that story out loud. It was something I had always hoped for in my career.”

In June, Coburn won her sixth United States steeplechase title punching her ticket to the upcoming World Championships in London.

“The US Championships are always very important in our racing season. So to show up and get the job done when it counts most is always important,” said Coburn.

In addition to preparing for London, Coburn is also preparing to host the inaugural Elk Run 5K in her hometown of Crested Butte. The race will be September 30th.

“This idea was just a great way to give back,” said Coburn. “All the proceeds are going to the local cancer support charity, Living Journeys, and selfishly I just wanted to bring all runners from Colorado up there to see the trails.”

The Elk Run 5K will be part of a busy fall for Coburn who will be getting married in October.

