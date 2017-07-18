Man Pleads Guilty For Planting Bomb Outside Police Station

July 18, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, David Michael Ansberry, Nederland, Nederland Police Department

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – David Michael Ansberry pleaded guilty to one count of possession and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Last October, Ansberry, 64, left a backpack with bomb outside of the Nederland Police Department.

ansberry hearing 12vo transfer frame 486 Man Pleads Guilty For Planting Bomb Outside Police Station

(credit: CBS)

ansberry hearing 12vo transfer frame 390 Man Pleads Guilty For Planting Bomb Outside Police Station

(credit: CBS)

Ansberry was arrested Oct. 11, easily recognizable because he is 3-feet-6, 100 pounds, and uses crutches.

Authorities say he tried to detonate the device several times, but failed.

ansberry hearing 12vo transfer frame 508 Man Pleads Guilty For Planting Bomb Outside Police Station

(credit: CBS)

He says he did it as an act of revenge for the killing of a friend by the former Nederland Town Marshal back in 1971.

Former Boulder County Sheriff George Epp recalled when it happened, telling CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that “the bartender called the marshal who came and loaded [the friend] into a car and that’s the last anybody saw of him until his body was found in Clear Creek County.”

According to the prosecutor in Ansberry’s case, the explosive contained arsenic.

nederland bomb arrest 86pkg Man Pleads Guilty For Planting Bomb Outside Police Station

David Michael Ansberry (credit: CBS)

Ansberry indicated he pleaded guilty to avoid additional charges if he went to trial.

He faces up to life in prison when sentencing takes place on Nov. 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch