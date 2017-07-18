Man Pleads Guilty For Planting Bomb Outside Police Station

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – David Michael Ansberry pleaded guilty to one count of possession and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Last October, Ansberry, 64, left a backpack with bomb outside of the Nederland Police Department.

Ansberry was arrested Oct. 11, easily recognizable because he is 3-feet-6, 100 pounds, and uses crutches.

Authorities say he tried to detonate the device several times, but failed.

He says he did it as an act of revenge for the killing of a friend by the former Nederland Town Marshal back in 1971.

Former Boulder County Sheriff George Epp recalled when it happened, telling CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that “the bartender called the marshal who came and loaded [the friend] into a car and that’s the last anybody saw of him until his body was found in Clear Creek County.”

According to the prosecutor in Ansberry’s case, the explosive contained arsenic.

Ansberry indicated he pleaded guilty to avoid additional charges if he went to trial.

He faces up to life in prison when sentencing takes place on Nov. 30.