New Click It Or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off

July 17, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Becky Schneider, CDOT, Click It Or Ticket, Colorado Department of Transportation, Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new Click It Or Ticket campaign kicked off Monday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation launched the program focused on Weld County.

noco click it or ticket 6sotvo frame 271 New Click It Or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off

(credit: CBS)

On average in Colorado, only 84 percent of people buckle up. In rural counties, that rate is even lower.

co noco click it or ticket 6vo transfer frame 501 New Click It Or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off

(credit: CBS)

co noco click it or ticket 6vo transfer frame 0 New Click It Or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off

(credit: CBS)

CDOT brought in cars involved in accidents where someone wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Becky Schneider lost her 21-year-old son Justin when he lost control of his truck four years ago while he wasn’t buckled up.

noco click it or ticket 6sotvo transfer frame 0 New Click It Or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off

Becky Schneider (credit: CBS)

Last year, 23 people in Weld County died because they weren’t wearing seat belts. That’s the highest fatality rate in all of Colorado.

LINK: CDOT’s Click It Or Ticket In Rural Colorado

