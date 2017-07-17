New Click It Or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new Click It Or Ticket campaign kicked off Monday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation launched the program focused on Weld County.
On average in Colorado, only 84 percent of people buckle up. In rural counties, that rate is even lower.
CDOT brought in cars involved in accidents where someone wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Becky Schneider lost her 21-year-old son Justin when he lost control of his truck four years ago while he wasn’t buckled up.
Last year, 23 people in Weld County died because they weren’t wearing seat belts. That’s the highest fatality rate in all of Colorado.