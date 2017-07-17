Inmate Subdued After Trying To Disarm Deputy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate was tased by deputies after he tried to disarm one of them.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Victor Altamirano, 33, approached a deputy who was dealing with other inmates.
While the deputy was distracted, Altamirano allegedly tried to grab the deputy’s weapon, a Conducted Electrical Weapon, more commonly known as a TAASER, and attempted to remove it.
The deputy was able to keep control over the weapon before subduing Altamirano until other deputies were able to respond and help.
Altamirano was moved to a secure location in the jail. He now faces a charge of Criminal Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer, which is a class 6 Felony.
No deputies or inmates were injured during the incident.