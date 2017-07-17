COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Inmate Subdued After Trying To Disarm Deputy

July 17, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Victor Altamirano

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate was tased by deputies after he tried to disarm one of them.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Victor Altamirano, 33, approached a deputy who was dealing with other inmates.

While the deputy was distracted, Altamirano allegedly tried to grab the deputy’s weapon, a Conducted Electrical Weapon, more commonly known as a TAASER, and attempted to remove it.

victor altamirano Inmate Subdued After Trying To Disarm Deputy

Victor Altamirano (crdit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy was able to keep control over the weapon before subduing Altamirano until other deputies were able to respond and help.

Altamirano was moved to a secure location in the jail. He now faces a charge of Criminal Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer, which is a class 6 Felony.

No deputies or inmates were injured during the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch