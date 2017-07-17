Chick-Fil-A Employee Caught On Camera Saving Coworker

COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

July 17, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Myrant, Chick-Fil-A, Douglas County, Heimlick Maneuver, Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A man saved a coworker from choking while on the job.

Surveillance video caught it on camera.

The two work at the Chick-Fil-A in the Highlands Ranch Town Center.

While on their lunch break, one of the two stands up after getting food caught in his throat.

Andrew Myrant rushed over and performed the Heimlick maneuver, dislodging the stuck food.

“Honestly, I think that’s from classes back in high school that I remembered, and they just came back,” Myrant said. “It was a flight or fight response.”

Thanks to Myrant’s actions, the other employee was okay.

