2-Year-Old Missing Since April Could Be In Colorado

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (CBS4) – A missing boy from Tennessee could be in Colorado.
The Bledsoe County Sheriff posted to Facebook Saturday night that Jeremiah Frazier, 2, who was last seen April 19, could be in the Colorado Springs area.
“We have got some new information that indicates that Jeremiah may be in Colorado around the Colorado Springs area,” the department posted.
Jeremiah is believed to be with his mother Gracie, who took him nearly three months ago.
Gracie is wanted on several felony charges out of Tennessee.
Jeremiah is described as 3-feet-tall and 40 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 423-447-2197, ext. 103.