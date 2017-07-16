Latest Forecast: Sunday Sunshine With Hot Temps In Week Ahead

DENVER (CBS4) – Slightly drier air is moving in over the I-25 corridor from Fort Collins and Denver down through Colorado Springs and Pueblo. This in the wake of what was a soaking day for some on Saturday. Afternoon storms on Saturday delivered a half-inch to over one inch of rain from parts of Aurora and Parker out to the Deer Trail area.
Sunday will see isolated showers and storms in the mountains, foothills and extreme eastern plains by afternoon and evening.
High pressure will be strengthening over the nations midsection in the week ahead. That will give most areas including Colorado a surge in the heat! In fact, Denver and our surrounding suburbs will be back in the 90s starting on Monday. With a few isolated late storms to help cool things off here and there.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.