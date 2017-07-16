Watch: Broncos WR Pepper Sprayed In Strip Club Fight

DAYTON, Ohio (CBS4) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer was caught on camera getting pepper sprayed in a fight outside of a strip club.

Latimer was trying to get into the Diamonds Cabaret strip club in February with his uncle and a friend, when a bouncer pepper sprayed Latimer, according to TMZ Sports.

They report that the altercation began as a disagreement over the club’s dress code.

Latimer responded to the posting of the video Sunday, approximately six months later, with a post to Twitter.

“It’s unfortunate that something from six months ago that didn’t result in anything all of this sudden becomes a big story,” he tweeted.

Latimer says he’s talked with Coach Vance Joseph and the organization, and has “been very upfront and explained everything.”

“Although I was just trying to settle things down, I know I have to be careful of the situations I put myself in because I expect a lot of myself.”

In a statement, the Broncos say that they “are aware of the matter from several months ago involving Cody Latimer, and it’s been discussed with him.”

TMZ Sports says that Latimer’s group left immediately after the fight, and the officers were never called to the scene.

There is no pending criminal investigation.