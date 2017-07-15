One Rescued, But Second Llama Is On The Lam

BIG THOMPSON CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – Swiftwater rescue personnel crossed the Big Thompson River near Estes Park Thursday to secure a wayward llama, but another llama is still at large.
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Estes Park Fire Department crews descended a highway embankment, carefully crossed to the south side of the river, and walked the bank to capture Speckles. Speckles did not pose a significant flight risk since the animal’s halter lead was caught in the rocks where it stood.
But Bravado, a brown llama owned by the Bien family, is nowhere to be found.
A spokesperson for the family told the Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald that the pair was spooked by a bear Wednesday and “took off,” presumably in different directions.
The owners escorted Speckles back across the river Thursday evening. No injuries were reported.