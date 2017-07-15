Keystone Fire In Wyoming Crosses Containment Lines

ALBANY, Wyo. (CBS4) – The Keystone Fire advanced grew to more than 2,400 acres Friday and marched past containment lines on its southern edge.
“Between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. yesterday, the temperature rose 30 degrees and the relative humidity dropped 60%. This is a critical time in which the fire becomes active and crews need to be prepared for this dramatic change,” said Incident Metereologist Darren Clabo on a United States Forest Service online report.
Similar conditions were anticipated Saturday along with continued active fire behavior.
Fire crews are eyeing a burnout in the southeast portion of the fire where it jumped a line Friday. Two burnouts were conducted Friday.
The fire is at 24 percent containment as of Saturday morning.
The area remains closed to the public.