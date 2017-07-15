Latest Forecast: Plenty of Clouds over the Eastern Plains

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A weak storm system wobbling over the eastern plains will deliver lots of cloud cover over the eastern side of Colorado. In fact, many areas picked up a few morning showers and thunderstorms to get the weekend rolling. At the same time somewhat drier air is pushing into the western slope. So the west side of the state will have a lot more sunshine for Saturday before a few spotty storms pop up.

Over the eastern plains including Denver there will be a lot of cloud cover along with a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and 70s along the eastern plains to start the weekend. With mostly 70s and a few low 80s in the mountains. And with the drier air out west the heat will be on with 90s for the western slope.

This drier air will work its way over the eastern side of Colorado on Sunday. Making for a mostly sunny day in the Mile High City by then.

Hot temperatures will return to Denver in the week ahead with the return of the 90s starting on Monday. There will still be a slight chance for late day storms each afternoon.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!