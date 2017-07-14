Bear Goes On Rampage Inside SUV

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear got into an SUV in Colorado’s high country this week and went on a rampage.
The SUV belongs to a lodging company in Steamboat Springs, and employees say housekeepers left it unlocked while cleaning a home.
When they cam outside they said the bear was inside the vehicle staring at them.
Another worker opened the door and the bear ran off.
No one ended up getting hurt, but officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they would prefer that someone give them a call instead of trying to resolve the situation with a wild animal themselves.