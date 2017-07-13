Minnesota Judge Cancels Universal Deal With Prince Estate

July 13, 2017 6:14 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ruled that Universal Music Group should be released from a music rights deal with Prince’s estate.

Universal struck a deal with the estate in January, but the estate later sought to cancel the deal after Warner Bros. Records claimed it conflicted with a contract it signed with Prince in 2014.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide granted the estate’s request in a ruling late Thursday. The judge wrote that interpreting the contracts is difficult, and it’s in the best interest of the estate to avoid long and costly litigation that could result if the deal isn’t canceled.

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose last year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch