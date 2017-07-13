CBS News And BBC News Join Forces Around The Globe

(CBS News) – CBS News and BBC News announced today a new editorial and newsgathering relationship that will significantly enhance the global reporting capabilities of both organizations. The announcement was made by CBS News President David Rhodes and BBC Director of News and Current Affairs James Harding.

This new deal allows both organizations to share video, editorial content, and additional newsgathering resources in New York, London, Washington and around the world. The relationship between CBS News and BBC News will also allow for efficient planning of newsgathering resources to increase the content of each broadcaster’s coverage of world events.

“CBS News is completely committed to original reporting around the world — a commitment clearly shared by the BBC,” said Rhodes. “There’s no better partner to strengthen and extend our global coverage than BBC News. I look forward to working with James Harding as we increase the capabilities of both organizations.”

“There’s never been a more important time for smart, courageous coverage of what’s happening in the world,” said Harding. “This new partnership between the BBC and CBS News is designed to bring our audiences – wherever you live, whatever your point of view – news that is reliable, original and illuminating. Our ambition is to deliver the best in international reporting on television. We’re really looking forward to working together.”

Sharing of content between CBS News and BBC News will begin immediately. Additional newsgathering components will be rolled out in the coming months.

The partnership builds on a relationship that dates back to the early days of television and radio news. Legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow delivered many of his famed reports from Studio B4 at BBC’s London headquarters. Murrow discussed his fondness for his work at the BBC’s studio B4, including a microphone he kept in New York with the BBC logo he used covering World War II. The video can be found here: cbsn.ws/2tNmSXX

ABOUT CBS NEWS

CBS News is the news and information division of CBS Corporation, dedicated to providing the highest quality journalism under standards it pioneered and continues to set in today’s digital age. Headquartered in the famed CBS Broadcast Center in New York, CBS News has bureaus across the globe and produces influential, critically acclaimed programs providing original reporting, interviews, investigations, analysis and breaking news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. CBS News provides news and information on national and international subjects for the CBS Television Network, CBSN, CBSNews.com, CBS Radio News and CBS Mobile. CBS News is home to the nation’s #1 news program, 60 MINUTES, the 24/7 digital streaming news network, CBSN, and the award-winning broadcasts CBS THIS MORNING, co-hosted by Charlie Rose, Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King, THE CBS EVENING NEWS, 48 HOURS, FACE THE NATION and CBS SUNDAY MORNING.

ABOUT BBC NEWS

The BBC is the world’s leading public service broadcaster. Its mission is to enrich people’s lives with programs that inform, educate and entertain. BBC News delivers independent, impartial news content around the world on TV, radio and online, in English and 29 other languages, with a weekly global audience of 346m people.