Latest Forecast: Cooler, Cloudy And Stormy

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – The combination of monsoon moisture and a weak cold front will dramatically change the Wednesday weather pattern. After a morning of clouds and sprinkles, temperatures will only warm into the middle 80s in and around the Denver metro area.

As the day goes on thunderstorms will begin to build first in the mountains and then over the eastern plains. These storms will pack a lot of punch. With the potential for heavy rain and hail for some.

This trend will hold on for Thursday with more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of those storms also have a chance for producing severe weather.

By Friday and the weekend we will be warming up and drying out again with smaller chances for storms by then.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.