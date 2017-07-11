Secretary Of State Reacts To Restraining Order On Voter Data

DENVER (CBS4)– A restraining order has put a hold on the White House’s request for voter data from the states.

Earlier this month, the State of Colorado agreed to turn over voter information to Pres. Donald Trump’s “Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” but only what is publicly available.

In addition to names and addresses, the Trump Administration wants Social Security numbers and voting history for the last 10 years.

The commission was established after Mr. Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that he only lost the popular vote because three to five million people voted illegally.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center has requested a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration. In response, the White House sent emails to election officials across the country asking for no data to be sent, including data that is publicly available.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams talked about voter fraud in Colorado on CBS4 This Morning.

“There are instances that we are investigating, I have not seen any evidence to indicate voter fraud on the level described in the millions. I have seen instances we are following up on those and Colorado will investigate and prosecute,” said Williams.

He also explained that investigations take time because things like signatures have to be compared and not every state keeps those electronically.