Fire Near Dinosaur National Monument 68 Percent Contained

DENVER (AP) — Containment lines have been built around over two-thirds of a wildfire burning near Dinosaur National Monument in Colorado.
The 20 square mile Peekaboo Fire didn’t grow significantly Monday despite strong winds. It was 68 percent contained on Tuesday, up from 40 percent the day before.
Meanwhile, fire managers say a wildfire that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near Breckenridge will remain at 85 percent containment. The Peak Two Fire has burned into a steep, rugged area of spruce fir that they say is too dangerous for firefighters to work in. The fire could flare up if conditions are right but firefighters will continue to monitor it.
Crews from both fires are being sent elsewhere as operations slow down.
Seven other fires are also being fought or monitored around the state.
