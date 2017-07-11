Latest Forecast: Better Chances For Rain From Summer Storms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the satellite and radar we have a good batch of moisture flowing across the western half of the state. This will be moisture available for scattered thunderstorms to develop across the state. This includes Denver and the Front Range where chances for storms on Tuesday are up around 30%. This trend will be with us for the remainder of the week. So in addition to the lightning and gusty winds that we have been experiencing, more of us may start to see some much-needed rainfall as well!

Tuesday temperatures across the state will be a little cooler in the mountains and Western Slope. The western areas will be in the 80s and 90s while the mountains will be in the 70s and 80s. The heat will hold on for one more day across the eastern plains with highs peaking in the 90s and low 100s.

A cool front will bring temperatures down across the state on Wednesday. Add into that monsoon moisture continuing to filter in from the south and southwest and there should finally be more help for the fire danger in Colorado.

