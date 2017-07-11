Colorado Joins Paris Climate Agreement

July 11, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Climate Change. Electric Cars, Donald Trump, John Hickenlooper, Paris Climate Agreement, Red Rocks

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an executive order that states Colorado will join the Paris Climate Agreement.

Hickenlooper signed the order with Red Rocks as a backdrop. It creates a position to help the state and local governments reduce greenhouse emissions.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Hickenlooper says the state will cut those gases 26 percent by 2025 compared to those levels set in 2005.

This comes after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. The multinational accord aims to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2020 in an effort to soften forecast changes in the earth’s climate that could be harmful or even catastrophic for humans.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Hickenlooper also says Colorado will work with Nevada and Utah to make it easier to drive electric cars from the West all the way to the Pacific Coast.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

“We will realize our commitment with colleagues in the West to build electric vehicle stations along major highway corridors throughout our state, along with Utah and Nevada, we will utilize the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust to reduce range anxiety within the electric vehicle market. You’ll be able to drive an electric car from Colorado to the Pacific and Denver to Moffat County without fear,” said Hickenlooper.

Gov. John Hickenlooper signs the executive order (credit: CBS)

Gov. John Hickenlooper signs the executive order (credit: CBS)

He said market forces and new technology make it possible to reach new goals.

