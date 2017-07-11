Colorado AG Teams Up To Stop Scamming Of Immigrants

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is teaming up with Colorado’s top federal prosecutor to fight immigrant fraud. The effort is to try and help the immigrant community from becoming scam victims.
Supporters say scammers are posing as consultants to help file immigration forms or even get a driver’s license, all for a substantial fee. Victims often don’t report it because they are fearful of law enforcement.
“We’re urging our community to let us know, to use the systems available to report when they’re being asked to purchase an appointment that should be free,” said Ana Rodriguez of the “I Drive Colorado” Coalition.
Coffman’s office and other agencies will host meetings to help educate the community on how to avoid being a victim.
For more information on attending an upcoming training, please contact oceconnects@coag.gov.