COMING UP: Rocky Flats Insiders Tonight on CBS4 News at 6 p.m. (Watch Preview)

Colorado AG Teams Up To Stop Scamming Of Immigrants

July 11, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Ana Rodriguez, Cynthia Coffman, Donald Trump, I Drive Colorado Coalition, Immigrants, Notarios

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is teaming up with Colorado’s top federal prosecutor to fight immigrant fraud. The effort is to try and help the immigrant community from becoming scam victims.

Supporters say scammers are posing as consultants to help file immigration forms or even get a driver’s license, all for a substantial fee. Victims often don’t report it because they are fearful of law enforcement.

“We’re urging our community to let us know, to use the systems available to report when they’re being asked to purchase an appointment that should be free,” said Ana Rodriguez of the “I Drive Colorado” Coalition.

Coffman’s office and other agencies will host meetings to help educate the community on how to avoid being a victim.

For more information on attending an upcoming training, please contact oceconnects@coag.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch