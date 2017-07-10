Crews Rescue Dog From 14er, Remind Pet Owners To Consider Trail Dangers

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Exhausted, paws raw and in pain along the difficult Quandary Peak Trail, a dog was saved Sunday thanks to the highly trained search and rescue team who answered the calls for help.

Summit County Rescue Group member Helen Rowe says her team is not normally an animal rescue team but they do make every effort, for members to assist the owner in bringing an injured dog off a mountain.

“We love dogs but our priority is always human rescues. In this case there were not other missions going on so we were able to help,” Rowe said.

Sunday evening SAR responded with a team to bring the injured dog off the top of the very steep and rocky mountain with the animal having several deep lacerations in its paws.

The dog encountered trouble near the summit of the peak, an altitude of 14,265 feet, and was initially carried part way down by other hikers who heard the owner’s calls for help.

The 65-pound animal was placed on a litter for its evacuation off the mountain.

“Our team would like to remind hikers that some trails are much more suitable for your pets than are others. It is one thing to take your dog on a hike on a mostly dirt trail. It is totally different to take the dog on a peak that has hours of hiking on very sharp rocks, SAR member Charles Pitman told CBS4.

“Dogs are extremely loyal animals and they will follow their owner anyplace he or she goes. They will not question any decision you make. It is up to the owner to consider the day’s activities and whether they are suitable for your pet.”

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.