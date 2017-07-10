Fight Against Wildfire Near Breckenridge Winding Down

DENVER (AP) — The fight against a wildfire that temporarily forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near Breckenridge is winding down.
Firefighters have been able to build containment lines around 85 percent of the Peak Two Fire as of Monday. Crews and equipment are starting to be sent to other fires burning around the West.
Residents of nearby homes are no longer on standby to evacuate.
The fire two miles north of the Breckenridge ski area hasn’t spread significantly since it broke out Wednesday and was still less than a square mile (about one-third square kilometer).
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)