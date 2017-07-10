COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Fight Against Wildfire Near Breckenridge Winding Down

July 10, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Peak 2 Fire, Wildfires

DENVER (AP) — The fight against a wildfire that temporarily forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near Breckenridge is winding down.

Firefighters have been able to build containment lines around 85 percent of the Peak Two Fire as of Monday. Crews and equipment are starting to be sent to other fires burning around the West.

Residents of nearby homes are no longer on standby to evacuate.

The fire two miles north of the Breckenridge ski area hasn’t spread significantly since it broke out Wednesday and was still less than a square mile (about one-third square kilometer).

