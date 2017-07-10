COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man’s Family Asks DA To Reopen Investigation Into His Death

July 10, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Beth McCann, Carrie Rodriguez, Marvin Booker, Street Preacher

DENVER (AP) — The family of a homeless street preacher who died while being restrained in a Denver jail is asking the district attorney to reopen a criminal investigation into his death.

The Denver Post reports members of Marvin Booker‘s family are scheduled to meet with District Attorney Beth McCann Monday to discuss the case.

In a June letter to McCann, the family wrote a criminal investigation should be reopened based on evidence a Taser submitted by deputies for analysis was not the same stun gun used to shock Booker while he was restrained. The letter asserts Denver Police Sgt. Carrie Rodriguez intentionally switched Tasers because she had shocked Booker, who died July 9, 2010, longer than the amount of time recommended by the manufacturer.

