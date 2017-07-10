COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Family: Alcohol Withdrawal Lead To Actor Nelsan Ellis’ Death

July 10, 2017 8:14 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelsan Ellis’ family says the “True Blood” actor’s death was caused by heart failure due to alcohol-withdrawal complications.

The statement was released Monday to The Hollywood Reporter by Ellis’ manager, Emily Gerson Saines, on behalf of the family.

It said the actor tried to withdraw from alcohol by himself after years of failed rehab efforts. Ellis died Saturday in New York at age 39.

The actor was ashamed of his drug and alcohol abuse and reluctant to talk about it during his life, the statement said.

Ellis’ father, Tommie Lee Thompson, agreed to share the circumstances of his son’s death as a cautionary lesson that Ellis would have condoned.

During his withdrawal attempt, the statement said the actor suffered a blood infection, kidney failure and other crises.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch