Perlmutter Drops Out Of Race For Governor

July 10, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Ed Perlmutter, Immigration, Social Security

DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat, will not be running for Colorado’s next governor, CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd confirmed on Monday afternoon.

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (credit: CBS)

It’s been more than 60 years since Coloradans elected a governor who was serving in Congress. Perlmutter told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd earlier this month that his experience in how the federal and state governments intersect sets him apart.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter at the announcement (credit: CBS)

“The experience that I bring on certain immigration issues, Social Security issues, education issues, veterans issues, science issues can only help in this position because a much broader knowledge; and a lot of it will be contact with federal government,” Perlmutter told Boyd.

The representative for the 7th Congressional District since 2007 did not give a reason behind his decision to drop out of the gubernatorial race.

