Police Arrest Suspects In Shooting Death At 7-Eleven

July 10, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Colfax Avenue, Crime Stoppers, David Houston, Denver Police, Grant Street, Justin Slyter

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a man at Colfax Avenue and Grant Street early Sunday morning.

justin slyter Police Arrest Suspects In Shooting Death At 7 Eleven

Justin Slyter (credit: Denver Police)

Police say the victim, Justin Slyter, 39, was shot outside the 7-Eleven just after midnight.

colfaxgrant death investigation1 Police Arrest Suspects In Shooting Death At 7 Eleven

The scene of a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven at Colfax & Grant (credit: CBS)

Hours after the shooting, investigators released pictures of two men they believe were involved.

Police announced the arrest of the suspects on Monday. David Houston, 25, is pictured in the gray hoodie. The other suspect is a juvenile and has not been identified.

colfax suspects Police Arrest Suspects In Shooting Death At 7 Eleven

The suspects wanted in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven at Colfax & Grant (credit: Denver Police)

The men sped away from the scene in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus. Police said they also have the vehicle in custody.

colfax grant death investigation 9 suspect vehicle from denver pd Police Arrest Suspects In Shooting Death At 7 Eleven

(credit: Denver Police)

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

