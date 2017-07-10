Police Arrest Suspects In Shooting Death At 7-Eleven

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a man at Colfax Avenue and Grant Street early Sunday morning.
Police say the victim, Justin Slyter, 39, was shot outside the 7-Eleven just after midnight.
Hours after the shooting, investigators released pictures of two men they believe were involved.
Police announced the arrest of the suspects on Monday. David Houston, 25, is pictured in the gray hoodie. The other suspect is a juvenile and has not been identified.
The men sped away from the scene in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus. Police said they also have the vehicle in custody.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.