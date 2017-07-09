COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Peekaboo Fire Continues To Grow

July 9, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge, Bureau Of Land Management, Craig, Moffat County, Peekaboo Fire, Wildfires

CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – The Peekaboo Fire in northwestern Colorado continues to grow. On Sunday afternoon it was 12,675 acres in size and only five percent contained.

It’s burning on burning in a remote, rugged area of federally owned land about 50 miles west of Craig in Moffat County.

peekaboo fire blm colorado fire 2 Peekaboo Fire Continues To Grow

(credit: CBS)

The fire was sparked by lightning.

Smoke can be seen for miles, but there are no evacuation orders in place. Anyone in the area is warned to use caution.

peekaboo fire blm bolorado fire Peekaboo Fire Continues To Grow

(credit: CBS)

Crews are building containment lines by hand to protect private property nearby. Three ranches, multiple structures, and the Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge are just a few miles south of the flames. Currently, no structures are threatened, but firefighters are monitoring and patrolling the area.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for any aircraft not involved in firefighting operations, that includes drones.

