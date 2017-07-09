COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Rockies Rookie Freeland Loses No-Hitter In 9th Vs. White Sox

July 9, 2017 4:28 PM
July 9, 2017

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

Melky Cabrera hit a clean line drive into left field to break up the try Sunday at Coors Field. The hit came on Freeland’s 126th pitch.

gettyimages 811397936 Rockies Rookie Freeland Loses No Hitter In 9th Vs. White Sox

DENVER, CO – JULY 09: Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland #31 of the Colorado Rockies throws in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field on July 9, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Freeland is a 24-year-old lefty who grew up in Denver.

Freeland was taken out of the game immediately after the hit with the Rockies leading 10-0.

