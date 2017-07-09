Rockies Rookie Freeland Loses No-Hitter In 9th Vs. White Sox

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox.
Melky Cabrera hit a clean line drive into left field to break up the try Sunday at Coors Field. The hit came on Freeland’s 126th pitch.
Freeland is a 24-year-old lefty who grew up in Denver.
Freeland was taken out of the game immediately after the hit with the Rockies leading 10-0.
