Bicycles Make Their Way From Colorado To Africa

July 9, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Africa, Becca Blay, Bicycles for Humanity

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of bicycles are making their way from Denver to Africa to help bring communities closer.

Volunteers with the organization “Bicycles for Humanity” gathered 400 bicycles together on Saturday. Those bikes will be packed up and headed to the four nations in Africa.

bikes for africa 12vo frame 54 Bicycles Make Their Way From Colorado To Africa

(credit: CBS)

This is the eighth year for the collection.

bikes for africa 12vo frame 471 Bicycles Make Their Way From Colorado To Africa

(credit: CBS)

The bicycles will go to communities to help children get to school and help families run errands.

bikes for africa 12vo frame 133 Bicycles Make Their Way From Colorado To Africa

(credit: CBS)

For the volunteers, it’s a way to bring people together.

bikes for africa 12vo frame 838 Bicycles Make Their Way From Colorado To Africa

(credit: CBS)

“In Africa, it brings the same community together. It brings the same positive energy that bikes do here. I feel like with our shops now in Africa, that there is a connection with people. They trust us, we trust them,” said Bicycles for Humanity spokeswoman Becca Blay.

bikes for africa 12vo frame 300 Bicycles Make Their Way From Colorado To Africa

(credit: CBS)

The organization helps keep the bikes running by also shipping parts to those stores in Africa.

LINK: Bicycles for Humanity

