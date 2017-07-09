Bear Attacks Camper In Boulder County, Wildlife Officials Track Bear

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear attacked a camper overnight in Boulder County and wildlife officials worked Sunday to track down the bear.
The 18 or 19-year-old was bitten on the head and dragged by the bear while camping at Glacier View Ranch in Ward. Other campers tried to fight off the bear.
The teenager was rushed to Boulder Community Health, treated and released. It is unclear the extent of the victim’s injuries.
According to their website, Glacier View Ranch is an alpine Christian retreat and conference center. It’s near Boulder at 8,780 feet altitude.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife are tracking the bear so they can capture the animal.