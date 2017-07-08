New Wildfire Burning In Rio Blanco County

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office reports a fire near Meeker.
The sheriff’s office dispatch released a tweet at 7:36 a.m. describing the fire’s location as Wilson Creek along Rio Blanco County Road 9. By map, this area shows to be 14 miles north of Meeker.
Right now, there is no word on size, containment, or evacuations.
The Meeker Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene with the RBCSO.
The sheriff’s office requests that residents do not call 9-1-1 for fire information. Information will be posted on social media.
This fire has been named the Wilson Creek Fire, although there is another one by that name at this time in Fremont County as well.