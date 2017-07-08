Pueblo Wrestler Injured In Fireworks Accident

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A Pueblo teenager is recovering at Denver Health Medical Center this weekend following a fireworks-related accident on the 4th of July.
Aaden Valdez was fly by helicopter to Denver following a fireworks explosion, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses and unpaid leave from jobs. The page describes “a horrific fireworks accident” which injured Valdez, who immediately underwent nine hours of surgery for injuries to left hand and left eye.
Subsequent Facebook posts from Zachary Valdez, Aaden’s father, indicate doctors are working to repair what is left of his hand. They were unable to save his eye.
Aaden Valdez attends Pueblo East High School and is an accomplished wrestler. He placed fifth in the 132-pound division of this year’s Class4A state wrestling tournament as a freshman. He also won a silver medal at a Greco-Roman tournament in Colombia a year ago.
According to the Pueblo Chieftain, Aaden Valdez is the grandson of Pueblo city councilman Larry Atencio.