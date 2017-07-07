Police Hope Leads Help Them Solve Murder Mystery

DENVER (CBS4)– A shooting in Denver that took the life of a 52-year-old man remains unsolved, a week after his murder.

Someone shot Lonnie Harris on June 28 outside his home on Nassau Avenue near Yosemite and Interstate 225.

Now police are looking for help in catching Harris’ killer.

“Something woke me up about 3, 3:15 in the morning and then my daughter came up running and said ‘Lonnie’s been killed’ and I said, ‘Oh wow, that’s terrible.’ He had everything to live for,” said one neighbor.

Harris had just returned home from his job as an engineer at Comcast in his black Mercedes. He got out of the car in the back and was walking along the side of the townouses when he was shot and killed.

Police are trying to figure out why. Neighbors have been told the shooting doesn’t seem to be random.

“I believe the messaging has been that they believe the murder was targeted so it wasn’t something their neighbors need to be concerned with but it doesn’t matter.. you’re still concerned when there is a murder in your neighborhood,” said a neighbor.

There were reports of a white car that had been seen in the neighborhood rapidly leaving the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.