Latest Forecast: Summer Cold Front Brings A Better Chance For Rain On Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front moving from western Nebraska into Colorado on Friday will drop temperatures about 10 degrees in the Denver metro area. So instead of reaching 100° like we did on Thursday, highs will be closer to 90°.

The front will also bring a higher chance (40%) for showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range Friday afternoon. It’s possible a few storms could become severe with large hail and damaging wind. However severe weather is not likely.

In the mountains, plan on a 30-40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The weather should be more favorable for the crews battling the four large wildfires burning in the northwest quadrant of the state.

For the weekend, temperatures will not change much on Saturday but it will be noticeable warmer on Sunday. A slight chance for late day thunderstorms will continue on Saturday while Sunday should be dry everyone except the mountains where isolated afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.