Driver Hits Woman, Crashes Into Ravine After Concert

July 7, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Red Rocks, West Metro Fire & Rescue

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were injured in the Red Rocks parking lot after a concert Thursday night.

West Metro Fire Rescue says a male driver hit two women with his car, injuring one.  Denver Police say the man then drove off and crashed into a ravine.

redrocksrescue westmetrofire Driver Hits Woman, Crashes Into Ravine After Concert

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

He was able to get out of the vehicle, but firefighters had to use ropes to rescue him from the ravine. They shared pictures of the operation on social media.

redrocksrescue2 westmetrofire Driver Hits Woman, Crashes Into Ravine After Concert

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not clear.

Investigators are working to determine if the crash was intentional.

 

