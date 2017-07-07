DA: Colorado Police Sergeant Justified In Shooting Of Teen

July 7, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Robert Wolf, Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A district attorney says a Colorado police sergeant was justified in shooting a teenage boy sought in multiple felonies who appeared to be raising a gun toward officers.

The Gazette reports the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that no criminal charges will be pursued against Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Robert Wolf.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, who was 16 years old at the time, was wanted on suspicion of crimes including second-degree assault with a weapon, felony menacing, second-degree burglary and multiple counts of felony theft.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident in accordance with Colorado law, which requires that officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death be reviewed by a neutral agency.

