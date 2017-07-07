Memorial Planned For Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend

July 7, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Ally Raber, Arturo Garcia, Aurora, Domestic Violence, Knights Inn Motel

AURORA, Colo. (CBS) – A memorial honoring Ally Raber, 18, is planned for this weekend. Raber was found strangled to death in an Aurora motel room, allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

aurora homicide 12vo frame 246 Memorial Planned For Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex Boyfriend

Arturo Garcia & Ally Raber (credit: Raber Family)

Motel records indicate that Raber had checked into the Knights Inn on 6th near I-225 a day before her death with her boyfriend, Arturo Garcia, 20.

Raber’s family told CBS4 the couple’s relationship had been plagued with domestic violence.

aurora homicide 12vo frame 1111 Memorial Planned For Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex Boyfriend

Ally Raber (credit: Raber Family)

The memorial for Ally will be held at Horan & McConaty Funeral Service at 11150 E Dartmouth Ave.

Viewing hours are Saturday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., with a funeral service planned for Sunday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch