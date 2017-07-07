Memorial Planned For Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend

AURORA, Colo. (CBS) – A memorial honoring Ally Raber, 18, is planned for this weekend. Raber was found strangled to death in an Aurora motel room, allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend.
Motel records indicate that Raber had checked into the Knights Inn on 6th near I-225 a day before her death with her boyfriend, Arturo Garcia, 20.
Raber’s family told CBS4 the couple’s relationship had been plagued with domestic violence.
The memorial for Ally will be held at Horan & McConaty Funeral Service at 11150 E Dartmouth Ave.
Viewing hours are Saturday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., with a funeral service planned for Sunday.