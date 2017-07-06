Oklahoma Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Colorado, Weed Smuggling

July 6, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Greeley, Marijuana Legalization, Marijuana Smuggling, Murder, Samuel Pinney, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — An Oklahoma man accused of taking part in a 2015 marijuana-smuggling killing that left two bodies scorched in a flaming truck pleaded not guilty.

The Greeley Tribune reports Samuel Pinney pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Joshua Foster and Zachary Moore.

samuel lucas pinney samantha lynn simmons nathanial lee youngman Oklahoma Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Colorado, Weed Smuggling

Samuel Lucas Pinney Samantha Lynn Simmons Nathanial Lee Youngman(credit: Weld County)

Pinney was one of five people arrested during the ensuing investigation. Police and prosecutors say the group, along with Moore and Foster, ran a marijuana smuggling ring between Colorado and Oklahoma, trafficking up to $20,000 of the drug at a time.

background2 Oklahoma Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Colorado, Weed Smuggling

Joshua Foster and Zachary Moore (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police reports, Moore and Foster appear to have tried to branch out on their own, using Pinney’s marijuana connections but cutting him out of the deal.
Pinney’s trial is scheduled for late-November.

