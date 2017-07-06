Triple Bypass Cycling Race Canceled Due To Wildfire

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Due to wildfires on the ride route, the Triple Bypass race this year has been canceled.
The race runs through Summit and Eagle Counties. The Peak 2 Fire is burning on the course between Breckenridge and Frisco, and the Gutzler Fire is burning on the course near Kremmling.
The group says their “paramount concern is the safety of our riders, volunteers, and emergency personnel.”
This year’s ride meals and hydration will be donated to those fighting the fires.
