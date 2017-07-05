Firefighters: Juvenile Playing With Fireworks Causes Fire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators say a juvenile playing with fireworks caused a fire that forced some people from their homes on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire burned on a steep hill in Greenwood Village near Orchard and Clarkson. It burned about a half an acre in open space behind homes. At least one home was threatened by fire.
Some people left their homes as a precaution.
Firefighters say these types of fires are 100 percent preventable.
