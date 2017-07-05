COMING UP: Ruining The Ancients? Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Firefighters: Juvenile Playing With Fireworks Causes Fire

July 5, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: fireworks, Greenwood Village, South Metro Fire Rescue, Wildfires

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators say a juvenile playing with fireworks caused a fire that forced some people from their homes on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned on a steep hill in Greenwood Village near Orchard and Clarkson. It burned about a half an acre in open space behind homes. At least one home was threatened by fire.

Some people left their homes as a precaution.

Firefighters say these types of fires are 100 percent preventable.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch