COMING UP: Ruining The Ancients? Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

1 Arrested After 6-Hour Standoff

July 5, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Barricade, Carol Sue Laxton, Dale Court, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police eventually took one woman into custody after initially taking three people into custody after a barricade situation early Wednesday morning.

Carol Sue Laxton, 48, is being held on charges of felony menacing, unlawful discharge of a weapon, failure to obey a lawful command.

dale court barricade 12vo frame 563 1 Arrested After 6 Hour Standoff

(credit: CBS)

Police in Denver rushed to the 800 block of Dale Court about 11 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a domestic dispute with a neighbor.

dale court barricade 12vo frame 832 1 Arrested After 6 Hour Standoff

(credit: CBS)

The woman inside the home refused to come out and kept police outside for several hours. Officers believe she shot a weapon while inside.

dale court barricade 12vo frame 154 1 Arrested After 6 Hour Standoff

(credit: CBS)

They finally resolved the situation about 5 a.m. and took three people into custody.

Police only arrested Laxton.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch