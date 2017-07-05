1 Arrested After 6-Hour Standoff

DENVER (CBS4)– Police eventually took one woman into custody after initially taking three people into custody after a barricade situation early Wednesday morning.
Carol Sue Laxton, 48, is being held on charges of felony menacing, unlawful discharge of a weapon, failure to obey a lawful command.
Police in Denver rushed to the 800 block of Dale Court about 11 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a domestic dispute with a neighbor.
The woman inside the home refused to come out and kept police outside for several hours. Officers believe she shot a weapon while inside.
They finally resolved the situation about 5 a.m. and took three people into custody.
Police only arrested Laxton.