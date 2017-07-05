‘You May Save A Life’: Murdered Teen’s Father Talks About Abusive Relationships

July 5, 2017 10:21 AM
By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death inside an Aurora motel room.

A motel maid found the body of Alexandrea “Ally” Raber, 18, on the bathroom floor of room 139 on Sunday.

aurora homicide 12vo frame 522

(credit: CBS)

Her sister described the heartbreaking loss in an interview with CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

aurora homicide pkg frame 357

Ally Raber (credit: Facebook)

“Say ‘I love you’ to everybody,” Kylie Starrett said. “Because you don’t know the last time you’re going to be able to.”

aurora homicide pkg frame 8

Kylie Starrett and Andy Starrett (credit: CBS)

Motel records indicate that Raber had checked into the Knights Inn on 6th near I-225 a day before her death with her boyfriend, Arturo Garcia, 20.

aurora homicide 12vo frame 776

(credit: CBS)

Raber’s family said that the two had broken up and that Raber had obtained a restraining order against Garcia during a relationship that was plagued with domestic violence.

The two reportedly re-connected in the weeks before her killing, when Garcia was released from jail on a previous strangulation charge, family members said.

arturo garcia

Arturo Garcia (credit: Aurora Police)

The Eaglecrest High School graduate was getting ready to ship off for the Navy when she decided to give Garcia one last chance, according to Raber’s father.

aurora homicide pkg frame 1222

Andy Starrett (credit: CBS)

“Ally being the loving, caring person that she was… pretty much believed that she could change him. There were still some quirks that the system couldn’t fix. And it ended up costing her her life,” said Andy Starrett.

aurora homicide pkg frame 638

Andy Starrett with Ally Raber (credit: CBS)

Police have charged Garcia with first-degree murder and are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

aurora homicide 12vo frame 246

Arturo Garcia & Ally Raber (credit: Raber Family)

A background check through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows Arturo Garcia has a long criminal history. Charges include strangulation, domestic violence, kidnapping and false imprisonment, stalking, violation of a protection order, retaliation, harassment and assault.

aurora homicide 12vo frame 320

(credit: CBS)

Raber’s father pleaded for other parents to take actions when seeing signs of domestic violence in their children’s relationships.

aurora homicide 12vo frame 1111

Ally Raber (credit: Raber Family)

“If you have a child who is experiencing these types of things of who is in an abusive relationship, don’t hesitate to jump in and do what you can,” he said. “You may save a life.”

