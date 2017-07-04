Air Support Helps Attack Wildfire Burning In Garfield County

July 4, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Bureau Of Land Management, Garfield County, Garfield County Sheriff's Office, New Castle, Wildfire

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A helicopter is helping the firefight against a wildfire that started late Monday afternoon.

The blaze is burning south of the town of New Castle in Garfield County off County Road 335.

(credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

The fire has burned about 100 acres on private property but is threatening property owned both by the state and the Bureau of Land Management as it moves south toward a ridge line.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as local firefighters, are on the ground battling the fire.

(credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

(credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

The cause is currently unknown, and no evacuations have yet been ordered, but people are being asked to stay away from the area.

