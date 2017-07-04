Lightner Creek Fire Fully Contained, Risk For Wildfires Remains High

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have a rapidly growing wildfire in southwestern Colorado fully contained and are warning about the potential for new wildfires.
The Lightner Creek Fire burned about 412 acres since it started on June 28.
All evacuees returned home on Sunday and all pre-evacuation notices were lifted the same day.
Firefighters say despite the success in containing the Lightner Creek Fire, the potential for another wildfire remains high due to dry vegetation, high temperatures, and low relative humidity.
Fire officials also urge homeowners living in forested areas to create defensible space around their home.
The house where the fire began was lost in the blaze.
