July 4, 2017 11:27 AM
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have a rapidly growing wildfire in southwestern Colorado fully contained and are warning about the potential for new wildfires.

The Lightner Creek Fire burned about 412 acres since it started on June 28.

durango fire Lightner Creek Fire Fully Contained, Risk For Wildfires Remains High

Lightner Creek Fire (credit: La Plata County)

All evacuees returned home on Sunday and all pre-evacuation notices were lifted the same day.

lightner creek fire 6vo frame 510 Lightner Creek Fire Fully Contained, Risk For Wildfires Remains High

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters say despite the success in containing the Lightner Creek Fire, the potential for another wildfire remains high due to dry vegetation, high temperatures, and low relative humidity.

Fire officials also urge homeowners living in forested areas to create defensible space around their home.

durango fire 6 jerry mcbride Lightner Creek Fire Fully Contained, Risk For Wildfires Remains High

(credit: Jerry McBride)

The house where the fire began was lost in the blaze.

